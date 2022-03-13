Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.85

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.85 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 239 ($3.13). Saga shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.17), with a volume of 635,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

