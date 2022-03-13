Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average is $503.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

