Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

