San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. 615,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,244. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

