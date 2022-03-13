Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPPJY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

