Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00.

