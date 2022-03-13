Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,369,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.