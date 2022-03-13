Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $212.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

