Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

