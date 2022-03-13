Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

