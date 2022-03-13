Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

