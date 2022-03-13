Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

