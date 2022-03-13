Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Invests $90,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $24.60 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

