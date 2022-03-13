Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

