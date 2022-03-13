SBCP Bancorp Inc (OTC:SBBI) Declares Dividend of $0.42

SBCP Bancorp Inc (OTC:SBBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
OTC:SBBI opened at $95.00 on Friday. SBCP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00.
