Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.32).

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.62 and its 200 day moving average is €6.94.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

