Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Co-Diagnostics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODX opened at $5.23 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -2.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

