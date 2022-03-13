Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aries I Acquisition were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

RAMMU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.