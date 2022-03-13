Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $4,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 789.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 919,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Boxlight Co. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.43.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

