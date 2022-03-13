Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Weber Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

