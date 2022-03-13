Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,027 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AMMO by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of POWW opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.49. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.