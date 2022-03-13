Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $227,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock worth $1,234,059. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.