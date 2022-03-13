Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

