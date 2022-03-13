Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head-To-Head Survey

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.73 $26.99 million $0.93 4.76 Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.79 $666.20 million $4.08 44.62

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scienjoy and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 1 2 4 0 2.43

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $222.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

