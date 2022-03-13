Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

SHIP stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

