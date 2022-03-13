SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,058.90.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

SEGXF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

