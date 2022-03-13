SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SEGXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.93.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$17.34 during midday trading on Friday. 22,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

