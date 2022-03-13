Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 160.5% in February

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SKHSY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 91,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.67. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.