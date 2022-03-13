Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. Service Co. International has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

