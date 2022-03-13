ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

