Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Shawcor stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

