Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SHEL stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

