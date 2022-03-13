Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$1.00

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE S opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.39. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

