Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

