Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.53) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.23).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,983.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of £461.76 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.11).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.38), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,977.86).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.