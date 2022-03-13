Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 74.5%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

adidas stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.75.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

