Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 74.5%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
adidas stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
