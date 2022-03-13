Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Increases By 53.7%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKZOY opened at $27.25 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.