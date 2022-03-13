Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 39.3%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ARC opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $113,694.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

