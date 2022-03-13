Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 75.0%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AULRF opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.17.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
