Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 215.9%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 215.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 115,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,450. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

