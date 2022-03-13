Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Expands By 61.6%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,910,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

BLTS stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.