Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Grows By 234.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the February 13th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.0 days.

OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

