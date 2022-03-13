Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Increases By 318.6%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 318.6% from the February 13th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRQDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada
