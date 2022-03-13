Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Grows By 333.3%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CRT opened at $16.25 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.