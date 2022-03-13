Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Decreases By 75.3%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. 7,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,744. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

