Short Interest in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Decreases By 40.7%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPWR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

