Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 47.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRCLF remained flat at $$6.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65.
About GrainCorp (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrainCorp (GRCLF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.