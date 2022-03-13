Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 47.4%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRCLF remained flat at $$6.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

