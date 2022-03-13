Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Declines By 55.0%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.