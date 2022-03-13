Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Declines By 55.0%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hempfusion Wellness (CBDHF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.