Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Expands By 72.0%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in KINS Technology Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.03 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

