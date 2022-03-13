Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 192.7%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. 42,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($208.70) to €193.00 ($209.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €190.00 ($206.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($222.83) to €182.00 ($197.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

